David Alan Broman

It is with love and sadness that the family of Dave Broman announces his passing on June 4, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born in Anderson Indiana on October 12, 1952 to Ralph and Barbara Broman.
Dave worked in radio from age 16 starting in Bluffton, IN at WCRD. While attending Michigan Tech University and obtaining a degree in biology he worked at WGGL. Dave continued working at various stations before moving to Kokomo in 1986 and working at WWKI for 25 years. Dave then became Executive director of Howard County Historical Society in 2011 and retired in 2020. He was involved in multiple agencies and community organizations. Dave was an avid reader, bird watcher and hiker. He enjoyed woodworking and loved to camp, most notably in the U.P.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce Cylkowski, sons, Corey (Amber) Broman and Joseph (Traci) Broman, grandchildren Adam (Alyssa) Walker, Mackenzie Broman, Aiden Broman, Karlie Broman and Elizabeth Broman, sister, Nancy (Paul) Leonesio, brothers, Robert (Karen) Broman, Nelson (Linda) Broman, Carl Broman (Ellen Herbener) and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Chandler and granddaughter Khloe.
Visitation will be Thursday June 10, 2021 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. Services will be private and at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the American Red Cross, Planned Parenthood, Nature Conservancy, and/or your favorite public radio station.
You may find Dave’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a message for the family.