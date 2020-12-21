David A. Tuttle

David Alan Tuttle, 71, of Kokomo, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 20, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio to Rex and Dorothy (Smith) Tuttle. He married Sally Moody on March 4, 1972 at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA and she survives. David was a job setter for Diamler Chrysler for 36 years, retiring in 2004. He graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1967 and attended IU Kokomo. He was a member of the Pioneer Auto Club in Kokomo. He joined the United States Air Force after graduation and served in Chaplin services. David enjoyed bowling, antique cars and golf, but he was passionate about attending his grandchildren’s many activities.
Surviving family include his wife Sally S. Tuttle of Kokomo; his children, Brian K. Tuttle and Tanya (Michael) Denk. Surviving grandchildren include, Bradley S. Townsend, Emily B. Stanley, Andrew R. Tuttle, Jade A. Barr, Noah M. McClerkin, Katlynn S. McClerkin, James E. McClerkin III, Atia A. McClerkin, KaRena S.D. McClerkin, Justice F. Denk and Javon M. Denk. Surviving great grandchildren include, Beau Bradley Townsend, Avery Alan Barr, Rowan Rosalie Townsend, Malcolm Wade Stanley. Surviving siblings include Richard E. Tuttle, Cathy E. Huston, Terry D. Tuttle, Bruce E. Tuttle, Shirley J. Mizen, sister-in-law, Minnie Cornelius, brother-in-law, David Thomas and numerous Nieces and Nephews from Illinois to Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Dorothy Tuttle and sister Patricia A. Tuttle.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Cole Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. You may share a memory of David online at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
