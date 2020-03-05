David A. Kelly, 76, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 11:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 from Majestic Health Care Center in Sheridan. He was born December 17, 1943 in Indianapolis to the late Honor and Camille (Grieving) Kelly. David married Jacqueline Quick on January 21, 1967 in Kokomo and she survives.
David retired from Chrysler in 2006 with over 30 plus years’ service in transmission repair. He was a member of the NRA, Cassville United Methodist Church, and participated in the Moose Carden Kids Fishing Clinic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a proud supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project. He served his country in the United States Navy. David and Jacqueline were heavily involved in the student foreign exchange program for many years, David was an “Honorary Dad” for many students from several foreign countries throughout the world.
Surviving family include his wife Jacqueline Kelly of Kokomo; his children, Lynette (Larry Deon) Wilson of Kokomo; Jennifer (Shannon) Mabry of Kokomo; and Scott Kelly of Kokomo. Surviving grandchildren include, Jordan (Stephanie) Wilson; Courtney (Tyler) Wilson Howe; Hannah (Brandon) Wilson Carden; Cierra Wilson; Chelsea Lunsford; Tommy Lunsford; Zachary DeFabritis; Susan Kelly and David Kelly. Surviving great grandchildren include, Elliana Wilson, Abram Wilson, Leah Howe and one great grandchild on the way. Also surviving are his many foreign exchange children of whom he was very involved in their lives.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Newton officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Research. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
