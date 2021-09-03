Darren "Nak" Dale Nakanishi

Darren Dale “Nak” Nakanishi, 59, of Kokomo, Indiana passed on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born in Mt. Prospect, Il on June 22, 1962 to Beatrice (Shima) and Thomas Nakanishi.
Darren has had many careers in his lifetime. He had been employed at Delphi, Caterpillar, Subaru, and Trialon Borg Warner. He coached in the Police Athletics League (PAL) for a Junior tackle football team. He was also involved with the Kokomo Aquatic Team (KAT), Central Indiana Aquatics (CIA), and Power Aquatics. He was also a swim official with USA Swimming. He was the owner/operator of Flyin’ Hawaiian Collectibles. His hobbies included photography, music, chess, bowling, lawn care, and gambling.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Nakanishi of Volcano, HI, son, Tegan Nakanishi of Bellville, IL, sister, Dana Nakanishi of Cicero, IN, brother, Duane Nakanishi of Volcano, HI, Niece, Lainie Nakanishi of Dublin, OH, nephew, Logan Fakes of Cicero, niece, Allyson Nakanishi of Columbus, OH, and girlfriend, Kimberly Turner of Kokomo, IN. He was proceeded in death by his father, Thomas Homade Nakanishi on September 20, 2015.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Baymont Inn & Suites in Kokomo in the banquet room. The address is: 1709 Lincoln Rd. The Celebration will start at 3pm and end at 7pm.