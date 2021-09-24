Darrell L. Campbell, Sr., 81, Kokomo, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was a strong believer in the Lord, and was looking forward to shaking hands and playing golf with Jesus. He was born in Greentown on July 1, 1940 to Edgar “Abe” and Hester (Dillman) Campbell. On October 14, 1961 he married the love of his life, Faye Cox. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. He met Faye while working as a pin setter at Sycamore Lanes Bowling Alley, which was owned by her parents.
Darrell was a 1959 graduate of Kokomo High School where he had perfect attendance. He worked at Kingston Products for 30 years. He enjoyed golf, watching “The Twilight Zone,” and building and working with wood. He proudly built his own 6-foot-tall grandfather clock by hand. His grandkids were his pride and joy. He was loved for his horsey rides and sidewalk chalk drawings. He was really, just a big kid at heart.
Along with his wife, Faye, he is survived by his children, Susan (Don) Cardwell, Pam (Tim) Martin, Tricia McClain and Darrell (Wendi) Campbell, Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew Martin, Samuel Cardwell, Bradlee Martin, Andrew Cardwell, Emily White, Nicholas Cardwell, Isaiah Cardwell, Maia Campbell, Ayden McClain, Marlee Campbell, and Addi McClain; 18 great grandchildren; and siblings, twin brother Merrell Campbell, Larry Campbell, and Phyllis Chapell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and beloved dog, Alli.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road. Pastor David Cox will officiate. A private family burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.