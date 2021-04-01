Darrell "HoDor" Wayne Martin

Darrell Wayne Martin, 49, of Amboy went to ride in Heaven on March 28, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 19, 1972 in Kokomo, the son of Phyllis (Voiles) and Michael Martin. He loved his family, club members and riding. He belonged to Hog Runners MC and has been their brother since 2019. Darrell worked at FCA in the Casting Plant. Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Katrina children; Darrell Michael Martin (Tasha Richardson) of Kokomo, Kera and Alexys Martin of Amboy, grandchildren; Erin, Tori, Bentley, and Lincoln, sisters; Laura Isaac (Michael), Angel Trimble (Scott), and Ashley Lassiter (Terry), nephews; Shawn, Darian, and Cole Trimble, and Noah Dalton, and nieces; Kaitlyn and Hannah Isaac and Claire Dalton. Darrell was preceded in death by his father; Michael Martin, niece; Hope, and a grandson; Liam. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Hog Runners Motorcycle Clubhouse; 2550 North Washington Street on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2pm to 5pm. A funeral service will begin at 5:30pm with Pastor Ron Hurlocker officiating. Following the ceremony will be an escorted Last Ride for "HoDor".
