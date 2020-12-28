Darlene V. Hinshaw, 83, of Galveston, passed into the arms of Jesus at 8:53 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born April 1, 1937 to Charles Lavon and Evelyn M. (Brown) Dale in Kokomo. She married Reese Eugene Hinshaw on March 29, 1955 in Kokomo at the First Church of the Nazarene. Reese preceded her in death on September 21, 2017.
Darlene was a homemaker and also retired from St. Joseph at play daycare in Kokomo with many years’ service. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Logansport. She loved to sing and worship the Lord. She was a prayer warrior for her family and her church. She also enjoyed crochet in her spare time.
She is survived by her children, David Hinshaw, Logansport; Vicky Fawley of Galveston, and Cheryl Hinshaw, Kokomo; nine grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Reese, daughter, Michele Blackburn and son-in-law, Wayne Fawley.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Jeff Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery in Kokomo. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton Street, Logansport, IN 46947. Please remember to leave a message of encouragement to Darlene’s family atwww.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Darlene's family, please visit our floral store.