Patricia "Darlene" Powell, 58, of Russiaville, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 16, 1963 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Leonard King and Edith (Noe) Finch. Darlene was a seamstress for many years. She was a Sunday School teacher at Solid Rock Ministry. Darlene loved her grandchildren, enjoyed crafting, baking with her grandchildren and loved hosting family get togethers. She received a degree from Ivy Tech for Interior Design.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, April Dawn King.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jeffery; 3 children and 8 grandchildren; son, Jason (Jessalyn) Powell and children, Joshua and Aubrey; son, Adam (Adriane) Powell and children, Carson, Caleigh, Camryn; daughter, Heather (Todd Echelbarger) Powell-Echelbarger and children, Jacob Powell, Jaden and Addison Echelbarger; many nieces and nephews; 3 siblings, Deloris, Teresa, and Larry.
Visitation will take place at Solid Rock Ministry, 3017 E. 100 N., Kokomo, IN on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com