Darlene Frances (Farmer) Atkins

Darlene Frances Atkins, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 4:34 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born July 5, 1955, in Tipton, the daughter of the late Ralph & Carolyn (Taylor) Farmer. On October 13, 1983, she married Daniel L. Atkins and he survives.
Darlene loved to play Bingo and cards. She also loved watching her son Courtney play baseball when he was growing up and she never missed a game.
Along with her husband Daniel, Darlene is survived by her son, Courtney W. Atkins (Gabrielle Reynolds), Kokomo; grandchildren, Lillian Powell, Jacob Atkins, and Ethan Atkins; brother, Robert Farmer, Kokomo; brother-in-law, Fred (Teresa) Atkins, Kokomo; several cousins, and best friends, Judy Cone and Bobby Beck.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Richard W. Atkins Jr.; mother and father-in-law, Doris and Richard Wayne Atkins Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, February 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-1:30 pm Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
