Daphne L. Westlake

Dec. 23, 1923 - Oct. 1, 2020

Dapne L. Westlake, 96, passed away at Community Howard Regional. She was born December 23, 1923, in Keysport, IL, to the late Earl and Dot (Wheritt) Wilk.

On April 21, 1947 she married Leonard E. Westlake–he preceded her in death in 2001.

Daphne was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her son Craig (Becky) Westlake, daughter Lisa (Sam) Thompson.

Grandchildren Jennifer (Nik) Heynen, Christopher Westlake. Great grandchildren Fletcher & Birkley Heynen, Hazel & Hendrix Westlake.

She was preceded in death by husband Leonard Westlake, daughter Nora Westlake, and brother Kenneth Wilk.

We would like to thank Century Villa & Comfort Keepers, especially caregiver Cathy and Community Howard 3rd floor for giving her such good care, especially during COVID-19.

No services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens.