Danny Lee Walden, 83, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born October 23, 1937, in Kokomo, the son of William L. and Mildred A. (Fellows) Walden, both deceased. On April 5, 1963, he married Donna J. (Rea) Walden, who survives.
Danny graduated from Western High School in 1956 and served two years in the United States Navy. He was employed at Haynes Stellite and also at Delco Electronics, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion in Burlington and of Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville where he served as a deacon and financial officer.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three sons and one daughter, Michael D. (Leslie) Walden, Susan J. (Douglas) Hastings, Jonathan R. (Monica) Walden, and Gregory A. (Katherine) Walden; one sister, Patricia A. Dillman; eleven grandchildren, Jacob R. (Amanda) Walden, Courtney E. Hastings, Emily M. Walden, Nicholas R. Walden, Evan D. Hastings, Grant D. (Megan) Walden, Nathan R. Walden, Isaac L. Walden, Asher C. Walden, Nora A. Walden, Grace M. Walden; and two great-grandsons, Callaway D. Walden and Camden R. Walden.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Robert, and Richard; and one grandchild, Hannah Hastings.
Public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Friends are invited to view the funeral service via webcast. A link will be available beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the bottom of his obituary page at www.stoutandson.com. Public burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Burlington American Legion. Contributions may be made in Danny’s memory to the Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
