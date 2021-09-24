Danny D. Alberson, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 1:04 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home. He was born December 23, 1947, in Stoddard County, Missouri. He was the son of the late James D. & Evelyn L. (Nunn) Alberson.
Danny attended Kokomo High School before attending and graduating from Onarga Military School in Illinois. He also attended Southeast Missouri State University. He served with the United States Air Force from 1967-1971 attaining the rank of Sgt. Danny had a successful career as an insurance agent and later as an antique dealer. He enjoyed golf, antiquing, listening to music and watching movies. He also loved to paint, write poetry and spend time with his family and friends.
Danny is survived by his children, Robin Love, Yuri (Deanna) Alberson, Lacey (Brandon) Hector and Amber Williams; grandchildren, Spencer Love, Bahati Alberson, Myah Powell, Makhi Powell, Grayson Hector and Jace Hector; sister, Connie (Mike) Meagher, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; and mother of his daughter, Leah Draper.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Becky Alberson.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm Monday, September 20, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with his sister Connie Meagher officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 pm Monday until time of service at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport. Memorial contributions may be made in Danny’s memory to Jackson Street Commons. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.