Danielle Leigh Rich

Danielle Leigh Rich, 30, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:34 AM Friday March 27, 2020 at her residence. Born November 9, 1989 in Kokomo, she was the daughter of Dan Rich and Janice (Redding) Rich of Kokomo. She was a 2008 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a waitress at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Restaurant in Kokomo. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and her children. Danielle is survived by her parents; companion Matt Hodges of Kokomo; children Calvin Hodges, Kennedy Hodges and Kendall Hodges, all of Kokomo; brother Thomas Rich of Indianapolis; one sister Lindsay (Shawn) Davison of Tipton; also her maternal grandmother Faith Redding of Tipton. She was preceded in death by two half-sisters Sarah and Ashley Rich; also her paternal grandparents Paul and Ruth Rich; maternal grandfather Eugene Redding. There will be no public visitation or funeral services for Danielle. Memorials may be directed to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate

Tags