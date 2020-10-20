Daniel Stephen Weil, 68, Mulberry, passed away at 7:05 am Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Mulberry Health in Mulberry, IN. He was born June 1, 1952, in St. Joseph County, IN, to Kenneth Richard and Irene Esther (Guzicki) Weil.
Daniel was a 1971 graduate of Penn High School. He served with the United States Air Force from 1972-1977. He worked at Grissom Air Force Base as an airplane mechanic. He was a member of the Isaac Walton League in Peru for 20 years. Daniel was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, David Weil, Nashville, TN, and Missy (Steve) Wallace, Nashville, TN; brothers, Michael (Eva) Weil, Burlington, IN, and George (Debbie) Weil, Elkhart, IN; sister-in-law, Brenda Weil, Mishawaka, IN; two grandchildren; a host of friends; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Weil, Mishawaka, IN.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, October 23, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington, IN 46915, with Pastor Bill Fields officiating. Burial will follow in Geetingsville Cemetery in Geetingsville, IN with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to 12 pm Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
