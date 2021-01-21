Daniel Robert Kudrak

Daniel R. Kudrak, 87, Kokomo, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, surrounded by his family. Born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, he was the youngest of ten children, who all predeceased him. He won academic medals in many subjects at Scranton Preparatory School and went on to earn a BS at the University of Scranton, an MS at Boston College, and a Ph.D. at Cornell University, all in chemistry. At Cornell, he met another graduate student in chemistry who became the love of his life, Gertrude “Trudy”, and she survives him. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this June. He was extremely devoted to his family and a dedicated caregiver to his wife.
As a young man, he worked for a brief time at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and traveled around the Southwest. He began his professional career as a micro-electronics processing engineer at NCR in Ohio and Colorado and then moved to Kokomo in 1977, just before the blizzard of ’78. After retiring from Delco Electronics / General Motors in 1998, he became a committed volunteer and board member for Meals on Wheels. He also enjoyed serving as a volunteer tutor at Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School. He passed on his lifelong love of music, math, and science to his family. His hobbies included traveling, bowling, photography, crossword puzzles, and puns.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, his five beloved children, Kenneth Kudrak and wife Renee, Christine Majors and husband Larry, Mary Short and husband Matt, Annette Kudrak, and Catherine Fisher and husband Tom; his eight cherished grandchildren; Natalie Holder and husband Christopher, Ryan Majors, Graham Fisher, Caroline Majors, Emily Fisher, Anna Fisher, Devon Kudrak, and Daniel Fisher; and his newborn great-granddaughter, Khalia Holder.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, followed by interment in Kokomo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel’s memory to Meals on Wheels of Howard County, PO Box 6296, Kokomo, IN 46904. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Daniel's family, please visit our floral store.