Daniel Joseph TenBrook of Kokomo, Indiana passed away peacefully at 7:55 am, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the age of 64 surrounded by his family. He was born to Donald M. and Anita L. (French) TenBrook in Kokomo on Friday, June 21, 1957. Daniel married Mary Monica Ashburn on July 31, 1976, in a celebration at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2006.
Dan graduated in 1975 from Haworth High School and went on to get his Bachelor’s Degree at Indiana University. He served as Vice President of Commercial Banking at First National Bank and later joined his brother and Father at TenBrook Sales. He was certified in Insurance Sales and worked for several years at Region’s Insurance as an Agent.
He was the best and truest family man. Dan and Mary raised three children and kept the TenBrook’s, Ashburn’s, and friends all anchored to one big family. Anytime he could play host to a gathering, whether it was playing Euchre on the back porch or enjoying good music and friends, he was always the life of any party.
He loved keeping up on the Master’s and his Colts. Watching football & golf on a weekend was a way to relax. In his younger days he enjoyed playing. He loved his Granddaughter Monica very much as she was the apple of his eye. Vacationing to Gatlinburg, Tennessee with Ruth was a tradition and he always loved a good Iced Tea in the pool. Dan was gifted with many friends, including his sister Barb who was one of his closest.
Dan is survived by his three children, Jason (Kari) TenBrook, Bryan (Fiancé Kristy) TenBrook, and Kelly TenBrook; fiancé Ruth Schroeder; grandchildren, Monica Myers & Arianna Ramirez; siblings, David (Debbie) TenBrook, Jeff (Annette) TenBrook, & Barbara (Tiffany) TenBrook; friends, Shandi Schroeder and Kim Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Anita; his wife of 30 years and mother of his children, Mary TenBrook.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Pastor Jeff Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.