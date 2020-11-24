Dana Ruth Boruff

Dana Boruff, 80, of Kokomo, passed November 20, 2020.
Dana was born November 2, 1940 in Miss City, Kansas to John Earl and Ruth (Graw) Fletcher.
Dana married Keyser (Tex) M Boruff on September 19, 1964. He preceded her in death.
She retired from Delco Electronics in 1998 after 30 years of service.
Dana was a member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She loved reading, listening to Elvis, and playing cards and games of all kinds. She especially enjoyed traveling to South Carolina with her daughter Barbara and her son-in-law Henry, and she loved spending time with her friends, children, grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara L (Henry Stubbs) Sokolowski, Kokomo; sons Steven M (Marcia) Boruff, Kokomo; David W (Tina) Boruff, Kokomo; Gregory S (Aimee) Boruff, Kokomo; Randall T (Tammy) Boruff, Kokomo; Bret C (Deb) Boruff, Kokomo, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dana is preceded in death by her parents and Step-Father who raised her from 8 months of birth; Rolland McAtee; husband Keyser (Tex) M Boruff; sons David A Boruff and Barth A Boruff, Brother Father Emerick, and sister Linda Hedges.
Visitation for Dana will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM with services following at 2:00 PM at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, with Deacon Chuck Springer officiating. Face masks shall be worn and social distancing guidelines will be maintained. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo.