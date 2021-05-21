Damon Scott McCaskill, 49, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on May 16, 2021 due to a heart attack. He was born on March 20th, 1972 the son of Jerome McCaskill and Tina Hudson.
Scott had a passion for Dale Earnhardt, NASCAR, immersing himself in video games and music, laughing, going to work where he made a lot of new friends that were special to him, and most importantly spending time with his daughter, Ginger.
Scott was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dale "big dawg Dale", grandparents Martha and Manford Hudson, Joe and Mary McCaskill, and father, Jerome McCaskill.
Left to cherish Scott's memory is his daughter, Ginger McCaskill, his mother, Tina Hudson, his wife, Sonia McCaskill, and his brothers, Jerry, Casey, James McCaskill and Morgan Whetzell. Scott will be greatly missed.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: https://www.thedalejrfoundation.org/