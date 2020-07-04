Dalton Wade Scroggin, 28, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born September 6, 1991, in Greenfield, to Darren Wallace and Ann Lynn (Sanders) Scroggin. On December 22, 2011, he married Jenna Marie Evans, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Dalton graduated from Northwestern High School in 2010. He served in the United States Army as a Cavalry Scout and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds he received while serving in Afghanistan. Dalton enjoyed playing video games and watching sports and was a huge Purdue fan. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his children.
In addition to his wife, Jenna Scroggin, survivors include his parents, Darren and Ann Scroggin, of Kokomo; daughter, Annabelle Scroggin; son, Bennett Scroggin; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Geneva Sanders, of Carthage; paternal grandparents, Larry and Carolyn Scroggin, of Dupont; brother, Gary Scroggin and his companion Haley Kline, of Greentown; sister, Amber Mehring and her spouse Jenn Mehring, of Kokomo; nieces and nephews, Blayden and Brody Stephens, Zoey Brookshire and Lainee Scroggin; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends he considered brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Contributions may be made in Dalton’s memory to the Purple Heart Foundation. The family requests that those attending the visitation or service to please wear masks. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
