Dale L. Turner, 74, passed away November 26, 2020 at home. Dale was born August 28, 1946 to Omer and Ruby (Tow) Turner. He married Carol (Hite) on October 25, 1969 and she survives.
Dale graduated from Northwestern High School in 1964. He served in the Navy for four years. He retired from Chrysler in 2002 after 38 years of service. After retiring he worked at Herbst Pharmacy.
Dale enjoyed golfing, IU basketball and spending time with his family. He loved attending every event or game his grandkids participated in. Dale was always there to lend a helping hand (or tool) whenever someone needed one.
Dale is also survived by two daughters, Dawn Turner Myers (Chris), Jenny Turner (Teva); grandchildren Sara Kendall Johnson (Dalton), Collin Myers, Hayden Turner, Kayleigh Turner, Cole Turner, Emery Turner, Nicholas Myers, and Megan (Myers) Mumaw; great grandchildren Natalie Fausett, Abby Fausett, and Ashton Fausett; 2 sisters, Pat Geiger and Diane Croddy (Greg), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Shirley Johnson, Beverly Fields, 2 brothers, Richard Turner, Jeff Turner. Also preceding him in death were special pets Brutus and Wendy.
Dale previously attended Abundant Life. No funeral will be held at Dale’s request. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.