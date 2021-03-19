Dale L. Honeas, 64, Indianapolis, passed away at 6:18 pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born January 18, 1957 to John and Miriam (Graf) Honeas inKokomo. On April 10, 2004, he married Vicky (Groth - Herald) in Indianapolis, and she survives.
Dale was a 1975 graduate of Eastern High School. He retired from FedEx as a forklift operator after 18 years of service. Dale loved traveling to Florida, spending time with family, and was anavid Nascar fan.
In addition to his wife Vicky, Dale is survived by his children, Kyle (Amber) Honeas, J.R. (Jenna) Honeas, and Brady Honeas; mother, Miriam Honeas; grandchildren, Ayden Honeas, Adelyn Honeas, Rowan Honeas, Sully Honeas, Taylor (Adrian) Lopez, Morgan Faulkner, and Shelby Faulkner; siblings, Debbie (Jim) Pittman, and Rex Honeas; step-children, Traci (Chris O’Brien) Faulkner, Michael Herald, and Michelle (Victor) Ferran; several nieces and nephews; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, John Honeas; and grandparents, Alan (Kathryn) Mills, and Pete (Mildred) Graf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Hasler- Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor Terry Sprague officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 8 pm Monday, March 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Mask will be required at the visitation and funeral. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Dale's family, please visit our floral store.