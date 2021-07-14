Dale Gilbert Salsbery, 96, Sharpsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:00 pm Friday, July 9, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. He was born May 5, 1925, in Sharpsville, the son of the late Phenias Andrew & Lois Adele (Hollingsworth) Salsbery and was lovingly cared for by his stepmother, Flossie Farmer, after his mother’s death in 1927 of Tuberculosis. On June 4, 1944, in Hemlock, IN, he married Betty June Peters who preceded him in death on March 11, 2009.
Dale was a 1943 graduate of Sharpsville High School. He was a farmer his whole life and retired in 1989. He was a member of Hemlock Friends Church and served as a Sunday school teacher and in other leadership positions. Dale was an involved member with Gideons International where he helped give Bibles to many local 5th graders and college students. He won many trophies in horseshoe pitching over the years and played in fast pitch softball leagues in the 40’s & 50’s as a pitcher. Dale was a Diehard Cubs fan since 1937 and enjoyed high school basketball & the Indiana Pacers. His love for music was often displayed in leading songs at church and entertaining his family and friends on the guitar and harmonica (where he often shared a joke or two). He enjoyed spending winters in Okeechobee, Florida with his many friends.
Dale is survived by his children, Rachel Sue (Allen) Baird of Tipton, William Dale (Connie) Salsbery of Sharpsville and Kristin Marie (Doug) Shoemaker of Kokomo; grandchildren, Andrew (Michelle) Baird, Jennifer Baird, Betsy (Tom) Wallis, Heidi Donahue, Josh (Glamary) Salsbery, Nathan (Katie) Salsbery, Mary Sue (Jeremiah) Fierbaugh, Kyle (Christy) Shoemaker, Adam Shoemaker and Kelsie (Travis) Dennis; 24 great-grandchildren, Mirabelle, Bennett, Mack and Rosi Wallis; Oliver, Jude and Peter Donahue; Natalia, Gabriella, Caleb and Sophia Salsbery; Ella, Aubrey, Samuel, William and Joseph Salsbery; Elijah, Ava, Maya and Emmett Fierbaugh; Ruby, Maeven and Amos Shoemaker and Silas Dennis; and sister, Virginia Wyrick of Sharpsville.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Flossie; wife, Betty; and brother-in-law, John Wyrick.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Rhonda Bowman for her 20 years of care giving to both Dale and Betty.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hemlock Friends Church, 4448 E. 400 S., Hemlock, IN, with Pastors Doug Shoemaker and William Salsbery officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Hemlock Friends Church Missions Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
