Dale Beals

Dale O. Beals, 94, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 14, 1926, in New London, to Arthur and Elsie (Ridgeway) Beals. On June 1, 1947, he married Wilma Stockberger, in Converse, and she survives.
Dale graduated from New London High School and served in the United States Army during WWII from 1946 to 1947. After his military service, Dale served as a firefighter for the Kokomo Fire Department for 38 years. He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed working on cars.
In addition to his wife, Wilma Beals, survivors include his children, Wendell (Jenny) Beals, Diana Beals, and Brent (Lesa) Beals; ten grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Beals; grandson, Andrew Beals; brothers, Kenneth (Rose) Beals and James Beals; and sister, Kathleen Beals.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the New London Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse or Crossroads Community Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
