Dale Allen Harrington, 73, Kokomo, passed away 5:59 am Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born in Kokomo on March 24, 1948, the son of the late Willard and Josephine (McKee) Harrington. On October 15, 2005, he married Susan Nance, and she survives.
Dale retired from working for the City of Kokomo after 37 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his tools and working in his garage. Dale enjoyed fishing and coloring books. He adored his dog and grand-dog, Awchew and Diesel. He liked visiting his son, Dean, and being out in the country and nature. They were currently rebuilding a truck, together.
In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by his son, Dean (Elaine) Harrington; step-daughter, Ruth (Freeman Shepherd) Carter; grandchildren, Derek (Rachel) Harrington, Haeleigh Harrington, Jakob Harrington; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Easton Harrington, Kinsleigh and Nohlyn McDonald, Hudson Cox; siblings, Gordon Harrington, Linda (Jim) Nutter, Wilma Thomas; brother-in-law, David Nance; sisters-in-law, Karen (Larry) Griggs, Barbara (Jim) Ogden, Mary (Bob) Queen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Josephine Harrington; brothers, Eldon Harrington, Gary Harrington, Michael Harrington; sister, Judy Armfield; brothers-in-law, Charles Nance, Lawrence Beckdell, Floyd Beckdell; sister-in-law, Norma (Tommy) Merredith.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from noon to 2 pm Saturday October 2, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Dale’s family kindly requests that guests in attendance wear a mask. In honor of Dale’s wishes, he will be cremated following his funeral, with no graveside services. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.