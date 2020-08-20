Dale Alan Shelly, 63, of Kokomo, was called to his final resting place on Monday, August 17, 2020. Dale was born on December 10, 1956 in Kokomo to Donald and Patricia (Brock) Shelly. On March 11, 1978 at Greentown Wesleyan Church, Dale married Debra (Hunt) Shelly.
Dale worked in the aluminum extrusion industry for over 30 years. He enjoyed listening to country music, watching old westerns, was a car and racing enthusiast and was a great cook. Dale was a very devoted husband and a loving father to his 3 children. He loved spending time with his 2 granddaughters and would light up every time they crawled up to sit in his lap.
Surviving family include, his wife Debra; his children Brad Shelly, Amanda Shelly, and David (Katie) Shelly; granddaughters, Lena Shelly and Reagan Shelly; his brother, Robert (Annette) Shelly; his sister-in-law, Kathy Hunt; his aunt, Sandy (Robert) Burchfield, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Patricia (Brock) Shelly; brother-in-law, Gary Hunt; his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Reverend Charles Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to services at the funeral home. Due to Governor Holcomb’s order, face masks are required during visitation and funeral services. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhom.com
To send flowers to Dale's family, please visit our floral store.