Daegan Luke Miller, 18, Westfield, passed away at 3:30 pm Friday, January 1, 2021, at his home. He was born July 9, 2002, to Randy and Amy (Johnson) Miller, in Jasper, IN.
Daegan enjoyed hanging out with his dogs and siblings.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Jozie, Trace, Karsyn, and Maverick Miller; paternal grandparents, Amos (Janet) Miller; aunts and uncles, Mike (Kristy) Miller, Tony Miller, and Matt (Julie) Johnson.
Daegan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Randy (Jane) Johnson and great-grandparents, Sam (Amanda) Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mast-Hensler Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4-7 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Masks will be required.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
