D. Shane Johnson, 48, passed away at 11:37 pm Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. He was born November 4, 1971, in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, the son of Bert Michael & Judy C. (Dyke) Johnson.
Shane served with the United States Army. He worked as a welder and was a member of the Iron Workers Union Local #44. He grew up playing baseball, and loved nature, camping, and gardening. Shane also enjoyed calligraphy and expressing his feelings in writing.
Shane is survived by his mother, Judy C. (Mike) Dougherty; children, Heaven Gunning, Cody Johnson, Haven Earnheart-Johnson, and Kloey Earnheart-Johnson; grandson, Aden Gunning; sister, Shawn M. (Eric Gray) Johnson; half-sister, Allison (Jason) Brock; nieces and nephews, Madeleine Gerking, Taylor Gaillard, Tyler Gaillard, Trent Brock, Jacob Brock, and Jaylyn Brock; aunts and uncles, Shirley Howell, Patsy Pylat, Jerry Bailey, and Tammy Bailey, along with several cousins.
Shane was preceded in death by his father, Bert Michael Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Toph Elkins officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-4 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral. Memorial contributions may be made in Shane’s memory to Mental Health America or the National Suicide Hotline. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
