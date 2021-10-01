Cynthia Weir

Cynthia Jane (Stinson) Weir, 75, of Kokomo, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on November 10, 1945, in Frankfort, to Robert F. and Delores B. (Bilsland) Stinson.
Cindy was a graduate of Frankfort Senior High School. She worked as an administrator for ASCS from the early 1980’s until retirement. She then worked as an assembler for and retired from Chrysler. She was a member of Union #685 and had been attending Abundant Life Church in Kokomo.
Her interests included attending festivals, collecting various antiques-especially Mrs. Albee figurines, camping, spending time with her friends, and attending her grandkids sporting events.
Cindy is survived by her daughters, LaCinda Chapman (Benjamin) and Julie Pickering (Chris) both of Kokomo; son, Brad Weir (Sally) of Burkesville, Kentucky; sisters, Sherry Reef (Dan) and Lanelle Sargent (Larry); brothers, Rob Stinson (SueAnn) and Joe Stinson (Frishta); 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery in Frankfort.
Memorial contributions in Cindy’s honor may be directed to Community Foundation of Howard County, 215 W. Sycamore, Kokomo, IN 46901.
Online condolences may be directed to gendafuneralhome.com.