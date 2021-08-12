Cynthia Marilyn Jane Campbell, 63, Russiaville, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus. She was born in Centralia, IL on March 13, 1958 to Homer J. Campbell and Ellen (Votaw) Vaughn.
Cynthia was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked at an assistant manager at Family Dollar before working at Chrysler. She enjoyed playing bingo, singing karaoke, and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Robert (Mandy) Thurman, Jr. and Kandice (Don) Thurman; grandchildren, Telisha Davis, Taleah Thurman, Robert Thurman III, Leah Faris, Brittany Thurman, Teleik Davis, Sr.; great grandchildren, Julius, Joshua, Jasiah and Teleik, Jr.; and a very special niece, Andrea
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Juanita Pearson, Ethel Baxter, Linda Vaughn, Etta Grummons, Jerry Campbell, and Billy Joe Campbell.
A private family celebration on life will take place at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
