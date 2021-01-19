Beloved mother and grandmother Cynthia Louise Everett, 70, passed away on January 14, 2021. She was born August 21, 1950 in Kokomo Indiana to Donald & Melvia Bogue.
Cynthia is survived by her son; Billy Everett, daughters; Melissa Blankenship and Dawn Shelton, brothers; Michael Bogue, Keith Bogue and Jeffrey Bogue.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Taffy Everett.
Cynthia adored her grandchildren and was an avid reader.
The family is having a private celebration of her life.
Ellers Mortuary is helping the family with arrangements.