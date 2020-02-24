Cynthia Lou (McClurg) Mygrant

Cynthia Lou Mygrant, 70, Kokomo, passed away on February 23, 2020, at her home. She was born July 18, 1949, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Rexford Eldon & Florentine Anzletta (King) McClurg.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Thomas David (Teresa) Mygrant, Ted Eldon (Jenny) Mygrant, and Heather Renee Mygrant; seven grandchildren, Alex Mygrant, Teddie Mygrant, Katie Marshall, Austin Marshall, Layton Mygrant, Aleya Mygrant, and Gavin Mygrant, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Brian Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Marion. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia’s memory to First Assembly of God Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Cynthia's family, please visit our floral section.