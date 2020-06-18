Cynthia L. Fisher-Sera (neé Noland), 72, of Estero, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Lee Sera.
Cynthia was born on January 20, 1948, in Kokomo IN to Delmar and the late Elizabeth (neé Johnson) Noland. She grew up in Kokomo, graduating from Kokomo High School, and began working for Delco electronics after graduation as a line worker for many years. She also began attending training courses for an accounting position with General Motors, at which she excelled. During this period, Cynthia met Billy D. Fisher and the two were married; being blessed with a son in 1972, Chadd Fisher. She secured the accounting position with General Motors and held that position for 30 years, combining her career with the ever-challenging role as a Mother. As she journeyed through life, she met the late John Lee Sera and the two were married in 1990 in Sturgis during Bike Week. She retired in 1995, and that very same day she relocated to Punta Gorda, becoming a permanent Floridian. She took the position as secretary for the Sunny Grove Trailer Park along with the activities and events organizer for many years.
Cynthia was a woman of many passions and she lived a very active lifestyle. She enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, and running track as during her youth she was a member of the Girls Athletic Association. She loved Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and would regularly attend Bike Week. She found joy in family vacations to Florida, gambling at the casino, shopping, and sharing her love of line dancing with others. Above all else was the time she spent with her family and friends.
Cynthia is survived by her son Chadd A. Fisher of FL, father Delmar J. Noland of FL, brother James B. Noland and his wife Kelly of VT. Grandmother to Jonah Michael Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband the late John L. Sera, and her mother the late Elizabeth E. Noland (neé Johnson).
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and operated since 1978.