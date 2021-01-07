Cynthia Jean Aeschliman

Cynthia Jean (Pyle) Aeschliman, 60, Russiaville, passed away 4:46 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born April 8, 1960, in Kokomo, the daughter of Gary and Chloeva (Zarney) Pyle. On October 28, 1978, she married Jack Aeschliman, and he survives.
Cynthia was a 1978 graduate of Northwestern High School. She attended Indiana University Kokomo and went on to earn a Master’s degree in Business from Kettering University. She retired from Delphi, where she worked as an operations manager. Cynthia was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and recently attended Crossroads Community Church. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with Jack and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by her son, Jake (Katie) Aeschliman; grandson, Brody; granddaughter, Reese; brother, Mike Pyle; and her mother, Chloeva Pyle.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville. Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cynthia’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Cynthia's family, please visit our floral store.