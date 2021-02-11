Curtis L. Taylor, 59, of Kokomo, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home in Kokomo. He was born April 7, 1961 in Howard County to Carl E. and Carolee (Lesher) Taylor.
Curtis was a self-employed construction worker for many years. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering around in his garage and spending time at the lake.
Surviving family include his daughter, Erika (John) Ulerick of Kokomo, his granddaughter, Evie Ulerick, his mother, Carolee Taylor, brother, Carl L. (Shelly Dowden) Taylor, sister, Colleen Taylor, step mother, Aretta Linder and step brother, William Taylor.
A time of visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Please come and share a memory of Curtis with his family. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
