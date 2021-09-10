Curtis “Curt” Dale Belt, 66, Lafayette, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at I.U. Health Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born to the late Merle and Mildred Belt, in Kokomo, on September 3, 1955.
Curt attended Eastern High School. He worked and retired from Thrifty Muffler. He was currently employed by Tippecanoe School Corporation.
Curt loved all forms of auto racing, but dirt track racing was by far his passion and favorite. Curt was an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the water with his friends and family. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and spending time working in his backyard. Curt never met a stranger, and he had the gift of drawing anyone in with his contagious laughter and wild stories.
Curt is survived by his children, Chris (Raina) Belt, Angela Belt, Matthew (Melissa) Belt, and Druan (Chad) Hughes; sister, Janet Belt; brother, George (Susie) Belt; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Jimmy and Sheri Sparks, Mike Dugan and Jim House; and his beloved dogy, Henry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; parents; and brothers, Robert Belt and Arthur Belt.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Curt’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.