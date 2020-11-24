Cornell Boyd Meeker, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home. He was born July 12, 1933, in Izard County, Arkansas, the son of the late Dwight Meeker and Edna (Johnson) Meeker Turnball. After the untimely death of his father, he was raised by his mother and devoted step-father, the late Stanley C. Turnbull. On April 24, 1959, he married Beth Ann (Finney) Meeker who survives.
Cornell was a 1952 graduate of West Pointe High School in Arkansas. He retired from Kokomo Gas and Fuel after 39 years in the service department. He was a member of Center Road Church of Christ and a deacon at Alto Road Church of Christ. Cornell served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957.
In addition to his wife, Beth Ann Meeker, he is survived by his children, Stephen B. Meeker, Vonda (Roger) Carter; grandchildren, Courtney (Mark) Wagner, Cristin (Nolan) Rakestraw, Chelsey (Taylor) Pickering; great-grandchildren, Nora Jane, Hudson Dale, Fisher Cade Wagner, Everly Janell, Ensley Kay Pickering; sisters-in-law, Jody Meeker, Amarillo, Texas, Bettye Meeker, Anderson, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ross Meeker, Anderson, IN, Anson Meeker, Kokomo, IN, and Dallas Leo Meeker, Amarillo, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Vincent Hospice group and friends who helped care for Cornell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville. Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Gary Meeker and Pastor Lynn Brust officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at both the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cornell’s memory to Center Road Church of Christ, the American Heart Association, or the Dementia Society of America. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
