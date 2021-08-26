Corey John Whisman, 48 of Deland, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1973, in Tipton to Timothy J. Whisman & Sharon (Harrell) Quarles.
Corey attended Tri-Central. After high school he served in the National Guard. He moved to Florida several years ago where he made his home.
Corey sought out adventure wherever he went, and he loved the beach. He enjoyed being outdoors, drawing, practical jokes, taking photos with his go-pro camera, and saltwater aquariums. He loved to make people laugh, especially his family. Corey really enjoyed Star Wars.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Sharon and Charles Quarles of Deland, Florida; three children, Alexis Haskett (CJ) of Kokomo, Chase Arsenault of Daytona, Florida, and Lilly Whisman of Daytona; grandchildren, Henlee and Haelyn Haskett of Kokomo; special friend Holly Sparks of Kokomo; aunt and uncle Alan and Cathie Harrell of New Waverly, Texas, cousins, Chris and Melissa Harrell, Conroe, Texas; aunt and uncle Steve and Toni Orr of Tipton, cousins Todd, Tarah, Nathan, Hadley, and Charlotte Hoover of Tipton, and Kylor, Kari, and Mia Orr of Tipton.
Corey was loved by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.