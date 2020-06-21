Corey B. Taylor, 33, Kokomo, passed away at 5:18 am Friday, June 19, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Tipton County. He was born February 14, 1987, in Frankfort, the son of Jeffery & Kathy (Kriel) Taylor. On December 6, 2008, in Kokomo, he married Stacey L. Sitzes and she survives.
Corey was a 2005 graduate of Carroll High School. He went on to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College in 2008 as an LPN and in 2014 as an RN. Corey was a Registered Nurse with Tendercare Home Health Service. He played basketball and enjoyed coaching his sons' basketball and baseball teams. Corey adored his wife and kids and they were his world. He was a wonderful dad, devoted husband, and loved the time he spent with them. Corey was generous and always willing to help anyone. He and his family attended Judson Road Christian Church.
Along with his wife Stacey, Corey is survived by his sons, Brayden, Brody, and Bryce; his parents, Jeff and Kathy Taylor; his sister, Stephanie (Randy) Calvert; and niece, Lyla Calvert, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-7 pm Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Corey’s memory to establish an educational fund for his children. Contributions may be mailed to Stacey Taylor, c/o Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
