Connie Sue “Susie” Hoover, 77, Azle, Texas, previously of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 1:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Medical City of Weatherford, in Texas. She was born January 25, 1944, in Kokomo, to David and Wanita (Hale) Arnett. On September 25, 1963, she married Edward W. Hoover, who passed away on October 20, 2019.
Connie graduated from Kokomo High School in 1962 and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She retired from Delphi, where she worked as a supervisor. Connie loved reading, quilting, fishing, playing cards and dominoes, golfing, and roller coasters. Most of all she loved spending time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Cooper; son-in-law, Greg Cooper; granddaughter, Grace Cooper; grandson, Thomas Cooper; brother, David Arnett; sister-in-law, Deanie Arnett; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Ryan.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
