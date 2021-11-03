Connie Sue Shelton, age 59, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Connie was born September 25, 1962 to the late Mildred Juanita (Dingler) Grigsby. She graduated from Hayworth High School. She worked as a seamstress for many years. Connie also loved to bake exotic cakes for her friends and family. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, darts, dancing, and gambling of any sort. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Preceding Connie in death is her mom; six siblings, John, Joyce (Peggy), Helen, Jean (Shelby), Pete (Jerry), and Patty.
Connie is survived by her fiance, Bradley Bennett; daughters, Tiffany Brumfiel (Joseph), and Stephanie Richards (Derek Ball); grandkids, Sierra Moore, Isaac Brumfiel, Wesley Brumfiel, Isabel Coalburn, Jaylin Coalburn, Milly Coalburn, Jillian Ball, and Kendalyn Ball; several nieces and nephews; and awaiting the arrival of her first great grandchild. Connie is also survived by her best friend and partner in crime, April Osborne.
A memorial service for Connie will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel on Monday, November 1 at 2pm. Friends and family may gather for an hour prior to the start of the service. Pastor Paul Sutherland will officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Shelton family.