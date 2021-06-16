Connie L. McDonald, 82, Greentown, passed away at 12:50 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation in Greentown. She was born in her grandparents’ farmhouse, on Sunday, August 7, 1938, to Fred and Mary Pauline (Lake) Harper.
Connie graduated from Marion High School in 1956. She worked at General Tire and then as a Loan Officer for 20 years with Thompson Consumer Electronics, retiring in 2001. Connie was an avid reader, loved the ocean, and playing cards with her closest friends. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She raised her three girls with the help of her parents and sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise (Kent) Nelson of Marion, Jodi (Jerald) Owens of Marion, Paula E. Preston of Greentown; grandchildren, Cory (Rebekah) Hickey of Ripon, WI, Joshua (Whitney) Owens of Marion, Jacob (Jessica) Owens of Marion, Michaela (Austin) Preston of Indianapolis, Ethan Preston of Greentown, Kyle (Ashley) Nelson of Swayzee; her precious great-grandchildren, Lilith, Bentlee, Harlan, Jackson, and Jakob; sisters, Paula (Richard) Baird of Marion, Joy (Jerry) Hodson of Kokomo; brother, Jan (Cindy) Harper of Columbus Grove, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred C. and Pauline Harper; as well as several life-long friends.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Connie’s life will begin at 5:00 pm with Pastor Greg Keeton officiating.
At Connie’s request, cremation will follow.
