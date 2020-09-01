Connie J. Fox, 76, of Macy, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home in Macy. She was born July 3, 1944 in Grant County, Indiana. She was raised by parents, Cecil and Luella Sharp. She married Daniel J. Fox on September 12,1988 and he survives.
Connie retired from Delco Electronics in May of 1999 with over 30 years’ service. She loved her cats, flower gardens, baking and cooking, showing horses and 4H. She was a member of the South Bend First Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Surviving family include her husband Daniel J. Fox of Macy; her children, Lisa (Bruce) Baldwin, Lori (Stan) Williams and stepson Nathaniel Fox. Surviving grandchildren include, Valerie (Nick) Williams, Matthew Williams, Jessica Williams, Nicole (Steven) Keith, Katie Baldwin. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Aden, Alyx, and Henry. She also survives two brothers and a sister.
In keeping with Connie’s wishes there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
