Connie A. (Fecher) Jackson, 56 of Peru, and formerly of Tipton, died at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home. She was born in Kokomo on March 28, 1963 to William R. & Janice Marjorie (Magnett) Fecher.
Connie had worked at Burger King in Kokomo and as a Healthcare Aide. She enjoyed playing on Facebook, Bingo and listening to the Backstreet Boys. She created an adult craft time for residents while at Hickory Creek in Peru. Most of all, Connie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include two children, Jacqueline Novinger and husband Dominik, Peru and Isiaiah Jackson, Peru; four siblings, Cathy Jackson, Kokomo, Sharon Fecher, Florida, Robert Fecher and wife Erly, Tipton and James Fecher and wife Michelle, Noblesville. Connie also had three grandchildren, Johnathan, William and Minnie; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service with Pastor James Andrew Marshall presiding will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton. The family will receive friends at Young-Nichols Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 until 10:45a.m. prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickory Creek Nursing Home, 390 W. Boulevard Peru, Indiana, 46970 to assist with the book club.