Conner Andrew Scott Exmeyer, 25 years of age, was sadly taken away from us on Sunday, July 14, 2021. He was born to Amber Lynn Exmeyer on May 14, 1996 in Kokomo, Indiana. He was a joy to his mother and grand-parents M. Karole and Wm. Terry Smith, who helped to raise this wonderful boy.
His younger years were spent bowling and making videos with his friends. Spider-con was his name in the YouTube. But his true love was Art, in which he won awards for in school.
He worked at Indiana Packers and recently worked at Backyard Gardeners who landscaped in downtown Kokomo.
He is survived by his daughter, Aura Elaine who was the love of his life; mother, Amber Lynn Exmeyer; sister, Aleecia Ryan Heholt; grandparents, Wm. Terry and M. Karole Smith, and Gary and Kathy Exmeyer; uncles, Douglas Smith, Merrillville, Indiana, Brad (Nora) Exmeyer, Oceanside, CA, Craig Exmeyer, Galveston, IN, William T. Smith, Lynwood, WA, Timothy (Whitney) Smith and Chad (Allison) Exmeyer, Kokomo, IN; aunts, Dawn (Don) Lambert and Angela (Christopher) Hines, both of Overland Park, KS. He also had an extended family of cousins, great uncles, great aunts, and well over 100 in the immediate family. Conner was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents, Stanley and Dana Kucholick and Arthur and Vera Exmeyer.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Friday July 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private Entombment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a contribution to his funeral expenses and a fund for his daughter, Aura Elaine. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
