Cody James Kuefner

Cody James Kuefner, 22, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was the son of Joshua James Kuefner and Mary (Kuefner) Lingelbaugh. Cody was a 2016 graduate of Western High School and served briefly in the US Army and National Guard. He loved cars and trucks, working on cars and trucks, and most of all, he loved his truck. Cody loved his music LOUD, disc golf, and “hanging out” with his family and many friends. He was a peacemaker and could light up a room with his smile. Cody loved his job being a bouncer/security at the Country Palace. Preceding him in death are his half-sister, Abigail Burkhardt, and his grandfather, Toby Burkhardt. Cody is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Jim (Joyce Bridwell) Kuefner, Robin Obendorfer & Rick Williams, Joyce (Burkhardt) Martin, an aunt, LeeAnne LeBlanc, half-sister, Kira Kuefner, step-grandparents Chuck and Doris Lingelbaugh, and step-brother Troy and step-sister Kayela Lingelbaugh, and many, many other cousins and relatives. Visitation will be at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel on Friday, October 2, from 4-8pm. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. For Cody’s legacy, we are asking you to do an act of kindness.

Tags