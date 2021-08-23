Coby Denton Stroud, 42, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. He was born June 25, 1979, in Kokomo, to Charles D. and Carmelita (Leisure) Stroud.
Coby graduated from Tri-Central High School in 1997 and was a cross-members manager at Snavely Manufacturing. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed kickball tournaments, softball games, volleyball and was a big Notre Dame fan. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and attending concerts. Coby was the life of any gathering, the funny guy that made everyone laugh, and was known to ALWAYS be there if needed. He loved his family, friends, and his furry four-legged buddies.
Survivors include his parents; son, Payton Stroud; granddaughter, Oaklynn; brother, Brandon Stroud; sister, Chanteal (Chad) VanCamp; niece, Amari; and close friends, Kevin Purvis, (Doc) Bradley Vossberg, and Joe Kinney along with numerous others.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.