Clydell “Gabby” Pendleton, 80, of Monticello, passed away at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born April 28, 1940, in Bon Air, Tennessee, to Clyde and Pauline Prater.
Survivors include her children, Larry Joe DeWeese, Lavina Kay (Ivan) DeWitt, Robert Alan DeWeese and Diana Lynn DeWeese; grandchildren, James Michael DeWeese, Jacob Stanley Nagel, and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Earl DeWeese, Ivan DeWitt and Edward Pendleton; son, Michael Eugene DeWeese; and granddaughter, April Diane Carl.
No public services are planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
