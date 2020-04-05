Clinton Michael “Mike” Wheeler, 55, Kokomo, went to be with his Heavenly Father at 11:38 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle and putting up a fight with cancer. He was born June 6, 1964, in Kokomo, to the late Frank and Patsy (Patterson) Wheeler.
Mike graduated from Kokomo High School. He worked for Moon Fabricating as a welder in Kokomo. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. Mike would often be found working in his garage woodworking, or fixing things for family and friends. He could almost fix or build anything. Mike was a strong willed man will be remembered for his sense of humor and as an excellent cook, but most of all as a loving father, grandfather and friend. He always had a shoulder to lean on and was there for anyone that needed help. Mike cherished his time spent with his children and his grandson. Mike will be missed by so many people.
Mike is survived by his wife, Madonna Wheeler; daughters, Brooklan Wheeler and Makeylla Wheeler; son, Gabriel Lamm; grandson, Tyriq King; siblings, Trish (Tom) Porter, Susan Wheeler, Robby Wheeler, and Willie Wheeler; and several nieces, nephews, along with many friends and family.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cindy Langley; and brother, Curt Wheeler.
Private services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, with Danny Oaks officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Above all, Mike was a good man who loved his wife, daughters, and his grandson. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
