Clinton Eric Harden, 46, Kokomo, passed away at 5:36 pm on Sunday October 3, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent. He was born on March 2, 1975, in Tipton to the late Robert Harden and Bonita (Holder) McBee.
Clinton had been working in construction. He enjoyed playing guitar, drawing, and fishing. Clinton liked to have fun and enjoyed making people laugh.
Clinton is survived by his daughter, Haleigh Harden; step-daughters, Leah Farris, Arien Baxter, Ronnie Baxter; 10 grandchildren; stepfather, Tim McBee; step-mother, Lori Harden; Sister, Crystal Carter; aunts, Sara Holder and Rhonda Cook; and uncle, Steve (Jody) Harden, Dewey (Jean) Harden.
Along with his parents, Robert and Bonita, he was preceded in death by his son, Colten Mince; and brother, Timothy J. McBee; and a cousin, John Edwards.
A funeral service will be held at 4 pm Friday, October 8, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant Officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 pm Friday until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
