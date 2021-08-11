Cletus A. Landrum

Cletus Alvin Landrum, 89, of Carmel, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born on December 5, 1931 in Newark, Arkansas the son of Clinton and Essie (Green) Landrum. Cletus proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Delco before starting his own tax and accounting consulting business, Landrum Tax Service. He loved spending time with his family, was a strong Christian and was an extremely hard working man. He also enjoyed reading, collecting military eagle statues and fishing. Cletus was very well known for being fun loving, his amazing sense of humor, and his incredibly generous heart.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Vivian; parents; brother, Larry Landrum.
Cletus is survived by his children, Katherine Y. Landrum of Carmel, Beverly Ann Landrum of Carmel, Brian K. (Diane) Landrum of Tennessee; very beloved great-granddaughter, Hailey Landrum; grandchildren, Christopher Landrum, Terra Landrum, Jeanette Landrum; great-grandchildren, Christian and Angel; sisters, Dorothy Sommers and Betty Sawyer.
All services will remain private. Memorial Contributions may be made in Cletus' memory to the Dementia Society of America. Online memories may be shared at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com